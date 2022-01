Wythe County Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

Wytheville — Wythe County Community Hospital rang in 2022 with the year’s first bundle of joy.

Weighing 7 pounds, 13.2 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches, baby Karson Rain was born to Michelle and Austin, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4:34 a.m.

Dr. J. Bradley Terry was the attending physician and Dr. Michael Vacco was the attending pediatrician. A gift basket was presented to the mother and baby.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2022.

Comments

comments