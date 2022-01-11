William Travis Cregger

William Travis Cregger, age 46 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Born February 6, 1975 in Pulaski he was the son of Dorothy Ann Lawson Cregger and the late William Joseph Cregger. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard & Eula Lawson and paternal grandparents, Bill & Ruby Cregger.

Travis was a 1993 graduate of Pulaski County High School and was a devoted father, husband and son.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Lynn Goad Cregger, Pulaski; children Courtney Cregger and William “Caleb” Cregger, Pulaski; mother Dorothy Ann Lawson Cregger, Draper; aunt Marie Cregger, Draper; many other aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Oglesby Cemetery (Draper).

The family will receive friends between 2- 5 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Funeral Home. To sign Travis’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

