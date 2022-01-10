Walters named chair of board of supervisors

By PATRICK FORD

Laura Walters has already made history as the first woman voted onto the board of supervisors and on Jan. 4, she did so again by being the first woman voted to chair the board. Walters won the Ingles district seat when she challenged incumbent Ranny O’Dell in 2019 . Now as chair, Walters is offering continued stability for the board of supervisors.

Walters spoke on the continued growth of the county stating, “it’s important to me to continue the economic development, but not only the jobs part of it.” She continued by expressing the many facets of growth, “economic development also includes amenities, housing, places to go and things to go. People want activities, festivals and tourism . Economic development includes all that.”

When asked if there were going to be any changes of course under Chair Walters, she quickly replied, “no.” Walters continued, “I think things are good. You never know what’s going to come up, and there are things that come up quickly. Sometimes you have to strike while the iron is hot.”

Walters looks forward to continuing working with county staff and the board, having this to say, “we have a great board and an incredible staff at the county.” Walters elaborated on the board, saying, “our board works well as a team, we don’t always agree on everything, but we really respect each other.” Walters ended her comment with “we all have the good of the county at heart and everybody is serving for the right reasons and it’s whatever is best for our citizens.”

The citizens were at the forefront of Walters’s mind, taking extra care to talk about her commitment to her constituents. Her “homework” is to reach out to her constituents . When asked what homework looks like and she reaches out Walters responded, “I call people and people call.” Walters also is looking forward to more opportunities to connect with her constituents .

Walters had many people to thank for helping her get to where she is such as her “fellow board members and our Pulaski staff.” Walters made special note of Joe Guthrie saying, “particularly for the mentoring he’s done as our previous chair.”

The position of chair is voted on by the board every year and has previously been held by Joe Guthrie for the past two years.

