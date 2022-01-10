Tourism holding ‘Red Carpet’ event

Pulaski County Tourism is hosting a Red Carpet Celebration at Pulaski Theatre Friday to commemorate the Blue Ridge PBS documentary “The Story of the New River” and introduce guests to Appalachian fare and beverages.

“The New River is such an important resource,” said newly-appointed Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chairman Laura Walters. “It’s time [the New River] got recognition for its history, culture, and resources.”

According to a county tourism press release, “The Story of the New River” uses video, interviews and individual stories to highlight the history, importance and value of the New River to the region.

Showing of the documentary begins at 7:30 p.m., but hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served at 6:30. The pre-show celebration features Appalachian cuisine of Chef Matthew Tolbert, native wines, craft beverages and information about area ecological groups focused on the New River and Claytor Lake.

After the showing, a panel will be available to take questions.

In keeping with the Red Carpet theme, a red carpet with photo opportunities will be set up outside the theatre during guest arrival. Those attending the celebration are asked to dress in evening business attire.

“We are very happy to showcase all that Pulaski County and the New River Valley has to offer,” said Pulaski Theatre President, Jessica McKinney. “We hope to continue to support and increase tourism as well as provide Pulaski with economic support.”

Tickets for the event are available at pulaskitheatre.com. Hors d’oeuvres and a ticket for one drink are included with the purchase. Each guest receives a complementary Pulaski County gift bag on a first-come, first-served basis.

