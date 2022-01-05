Sups recognizes Pulaski Middle School cross-country team

With being accepted as “All-State” athletes in Middle School Boys Cross Country, the board commended the work of eighth graders, Cole Boone (right) and Silas Sweet(left) . Boone finished second overall, and Sweet finished seventh place overall and fourth place among all athletes competing from public schools . Unlike the high school level, Middle school athletes compete against all Virginia middle schools, including home school students . In high school, schools are grouped by size . The board also wanted to commend, “Pulaski County Middle School cross-country team, their coaches, parents, and families for representing Pulaski County with consistent demonstration of true ‘Cougar Excellence and Cougar Pride.’”

