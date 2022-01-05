Sups recognizes Pulaski Middle School cross-country team

With being accepted as “All-State” athletes in Middle School Boys Cross Country, the board commended the work of eighth graders, Cole Boone (right) and Silas Sweet(left). Boone finished second overall, and Sweet finished seventh place overall and fourth place among all athletes competing from public schools. Unlike the high school level, Middle school athletes compete against all Virginia middle schools, including home school students. In high school, schools are grouped by size. The board also wanted to commend, “Pulaski County Middle School cross-country team, their coaches, parents, and families for representing Pulaski County with consistent demonstration of true ‘Cougar Excellence and Cougar Pride.’”
