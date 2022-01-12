Sups appoint Jeffrey G. Reeves to fill Robinson seat

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has appointed Jeffrey G. Reeves to complete the remainder of Charles Bopp’s term after his retirement. Reeves will serve as the Robinson District supervisor until a special election is held Nov 8 2022. This decision came after the Jan. 4 organizational meeting was continued on Jan 11 .

Eight applicants had applied to fill the seat, and the board spent eight hours interviewing and reviewing each application. Reeve’s interview impressed the board with Chair Walters saying, “Jeff brings a great depth of knowledge, a business owner’s perspective, and love of farming and Pulaski County to the board.”

Reeves is the son of two educators and is a farmer in the Robinson district. He brings to board a wealth of experience in farming, animal science and a master’s in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.

He and his family have been living and farming here in Pulaski County since 1990. On this farm, he and his wife Ann Reeves have raised three children, Emma, Ella and Eli. Reeves is also one of the two county members who serve on the Soil and Water Conservation Board.

In his application, Reeves impressed the board with this quote, “If I am selected, I will work diligently to make informed decisions on all matters brought before the board and will apply my knowledge gained from previous experience as a business owner, father and resident to each issue.”

Reeves will be sworn into office Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Board Room of the County Administration Building, located 143 Third St NW, Pulaski Virginia

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2022.

