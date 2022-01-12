Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers begin ambassador program

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Starting in the fall of 2021, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers have been training for their ambassador program . This training has consisted of seminars, military protocol training, grief sessions and military funeral procedures . This training is to prepare ambassadors in their mission to ensure that “no veteran is ever buried alone.” They plan to have at least one ambassador at every veteran funeral .

The final step in their training was a mock funeral held on Jan. 11 at the veteran’s cemetery in Dublin . With the Dublin American Legion Post 58, an Honor Guard, a minister and a widow, the ambassadors had their last lesson . Seagle and Sons were also there to provide an empty casket for the training .

This program is serving as a pilot for all three Virginia veteran cemeteries in Suffolk, Amelia and Dublin. Those who serve as ambassadors will attend and assist families during service and ensure that someone is there to see off the fallen veteran. Their start date is February 1 .

For those who would like to participate, the ambassador program is open to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, individuals from other organizations and private citizens . Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers is a 501 c3 organization formed to support the cemetery . For more information, visit their website at www.swvavcv.org .

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2022.

Comments

comments