Sandra Kay Ferraraccio

Sandra Kay Ferraraccio, age 69, of Pulaski, died Monday evening, January 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1952 in Newport News, VA, and was the daughter of the late Alice Josephine Pickle Oakes and the late Fred Preston Oakes.

During her younger years, Sandra was an emergency room nurse at Riverside Hospital in Newport News. When she stopped working as a nurse, Sandra became involved in the community, serving in the local PTA, as well as being a regional representative of the PTA, and serving on the Pulaski County Library Board.

Sandra was a dedicated wife, mother, and an avid and talented crafter who enjoyed working at Sew Biz in Fairlawn most recently.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Ponziano Paul Ferraraccio of Pulaski: her daughter; Shelly Ferraraccio and her husband Jason Decker of Pulaski: and a brother; Joseph of Newport News.

Sandra was cremated, per her wishes, and a memorial service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to any ASPCA office or any Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2022.

