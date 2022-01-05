Roger Dale Underwood

Roger Dale Underwood, age 78 of Pulaski passed away early Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home. Born August 21, 1943 in Hiltons, Virginia he was the son of the late William Henry Underwood & Ida Marie Lewis Underwood. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Underwood, brothers, Bill Underwood, Kenneth Underwood and sisters, Ann Palmer and Maxine Underwood.

He owner of Dale’s Upholstery Shop for over 40 years and was retired from Kollmorgen with 15 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Grace Baptist Church in Dublin. He was “PaPa” to all the kids in their daycare and loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Rose Underwood, Pulaski; children Dale “Chris” Underwood, TN; Dru Lynn Underwood and Rita Dixon, Linden, VA, Tonya U. (Mike) Hough, Front Royal, Terry Wayne (Shendale) Underwood, Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren Laura Neugebauer, Makayla “Paige” Underwood, Michael Chrisman Hoback, Bronson Dale Underwood, Lexi Drusilla Lynn Dixon, Terry Underwood, Jr.,

great grandchildren Berkley Scott Underwood, Wyatt Liam Neugebauer, brothers Ray (Jo) Underwood, Melvin (Bertha) Underwood, Freddie Underwood, Dana Underwood, sister and Brother-in-law Darlene (Carl) Jones.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, 4 p.m., January 8, 2022 at the Grace Baptist Church, Dublin with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 p.m. until service time at the church.

To sign Roger’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2022.

Comments

comments