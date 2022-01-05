Retired child protection priest charged with sexually assaulting minor

RICHMOND — A retired priest who served as director of Arlington Diocese Office of Child Protection and Safety from 2004 to 2011 has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Retired priest Terry Specht, 69, of Donegal, Pa., is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and sexual abuse of a child over whom a custodial or supervisory relationship existed.

The charges, returned by the Fairfax County grand jury, stemmed from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by clergy.

“Children should always feel comfortable around religious leaders in their life, without fear that they could somehow hurt them,” said Herring. “Our joint investigation with the Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse in Virginia remains ongoing, and I am proud of the work that we have done so far.

“I want to encourage any Virginian who may have information about this or any other instance of clergy abuse to please come forward. No matter how long ago the incident occurred, we will take it seriously and make sure that you get the help and support you deserve.”

The complainant in this case came forward in 2019. A trial for Specht is scheduled for October 2022. Criminal indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt. Specht is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This is the third defendant charged as part of the investigation into whether criminal sexual abuse of children may have occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses.

Anyone having information about these or any other instances of abuse should contact the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 or at www.VirginiaClergyHotline.com. Both are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

