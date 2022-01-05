Pulaski woman admits maiming motorist

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to being under the influence of methamphetamine when she hit two vehicles in March, causing one driver to sustain a serious head injury.

“I’m sorry for what I did. I never intended to hurt anyone that bad. I would take it back if I could,” 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Grissom told substitute Judge Josiah Showalter Jr.

Grissom entered into a bare plea agreement with substitute prosecutor Roger Brooks. Under the agreement, which contains no recommended sentence, Grissom pleaded guilty to felony maiming as a result of impaired driving, and misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without a license. She could receive up to 10 years in prison and 18 months in jail when sentenced in the spring.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith and Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch withdrew themselves from the case because the driver who was seriously injured, Suzanne Dehart, was employed by Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office when the March 2 wrecks occurred.

Summarizing evidence in the case, Brooks said Virginia State Police Trooper R. Reynolds observed a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Third Street and Washington Avenue in Pulaski. When one of the vehicles drove away, Reynolds attempted to locate it.

A short time later Reynolds saw the suspect vehicle, driven by Grissom, turn onto Fourth Street. When the trooper turned onto the street behind Grissom, she sped up and ran through a stop sign at Jefferson Avenue. At that point, Grissom’s vehicle struck Dehart’s vehicle, shoving it into a pole, which broke.

Brooks said Reynolds placed Grissom under arrest and then checked on Dehart. The prosecutor said Dehart had a severe head injury, couldn’t talk and kept her eyes closed the whole time. She was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital, which determined she had a brain bleed.

Dehart declined to comment following Tuesday’s hearing.

When Reynolds had Grissom perform three field sobriety tests, she failed to adequately complete all of them, according to Brooks.

A blood test administered following the wrecks found Grissom had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system. There was no alcohol or other drugs, but the amount of methamphetamine was above the legal limit, Brooks added.

The driver and passenger of the first car Grissom struck were not injured, Reynolds said at the time of the wreck.

Grissom also faces several charges for violating probation as a result of charges filed in the wrecks. The court will hear evidence in those matters at the time of Grissom’s sentencing.

A date for sentencing will be set April 11.

