Pulaski man accused of having child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is jailed without bond after being arrested Thursday on multiple counts of having child pornography.

Richard Dalton Simpson II, 54, is charged with one count of first offense possession of child porn and 14 counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn.

The first offense is a Class 6 felony, carrying a sentence of one to five years in prison. The subsequent offenses are Class 6 felonies, each punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

All 15 offenses are alleged to have occurred Thursday.

January 10, 2022

