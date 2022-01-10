Pulaski getting new playground gear

It’s been years — and in some cases decades — since town of Pulaski upgraded its playground equipment; but that will be changing in the near future.

Thanks to more than $4.5 million received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the town is not only able to replace equipment at each of its playgrounds, but staff also is exploring new recreational opportunities to serve residents and visitors.

ARPA is a $7.2 billion federal program designed to help states and, subsequently, localities recover from financial losses arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since outdoor recreation is an approved use of the funds, Town Manager Darlene Burcham said Pulaski has the opportunity to focus on improving and expanding its recreational amenities.

“We previously talked about wanting to replace all of our playgrounds with state of the art equipment that meets safety standards, and that is certainly a part of this effort,” Burcham recently told Pulaski Town Council. “And then we’ve got some special initiatives that [Planning and Zoning Director Brady Deal] is going to go through with you.”

Deal said new playground equipment will be installed in the parks on Sixth Street and Valley Road, at the train station and at Heritage Park.

Other proposed initiatives Deal outlined included a mountain bike park on Route 99 (See Wednesday, Dec. 29 Southwest Times), upgrading Draper Mountain biking/hiking trails and designating them as a park, and creating a water feature for use during summer months.

“We heard a lot of feedback from our residents … that we don’t have a lot to do in the summer for kids, particularly water related, so there’s a couple of things you can do there,” said Deal. “One, is you could have a municipal pool, but pools are a lot to operate and invest in, so we have been looking at splash pads and splash parks.”

He said staff met with the director of a nearby splash park to get a complete overview of what is involved in constructing the park, running it day-to-day, staffing it and the costs involved.

Deal said the splash park idea is in it’s infancy, “but as we’ve considered locations and where parks are in terms of the breakdown of our town, we also had to consider [the need for nearby bathrooms.] Little kids are going to have to have restroom access and, being water related, there needs to be restroom access.”

He said staff thought Cool Springs on Dora Highway might be a good location since the field is no longer used and restroom facilities are already onsite.

Whatever measures town council decides to pursue, Deal and Burcham reminded them additional staff is needed to support and maintain the facilities.

“We really do need someone that is a parks manager that’s able to facilitate these projects and then maintain and oversee into the future,” Deal said. “But we’ve been working hard to do this because our citizens have voiced that they want these amenities. In such a beautiful place like our town, I just think it would be so smart to invest in these resources, particularly with the funds that we have available.”

