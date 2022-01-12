Pulaski Elks Lodge sends 5 students to district Hoop Shoot

By PATRICK FORD

The Elks Lodge of Pulaski will be sending five Pulaski County students to the 50 year anniversary of The National Elk Lodge Hoop Shoot competition. Hoop Shoot Chair, Gary Cox said, “we take pride in the names of stars on these boys and girls teams and trace over 10 to being former Lodge Hoop Shoot Stand Outs, one being invited to the national shoot-off in Chicago.”

These five students are Cameron Johnson, Rori Harris, Ade Jackson, Amelia Bausch and Isebella Lytton. On Jan. 22 these students will head to Liberty Middle School in Bedford, VA to compete in the Elks Southwest Virginia District Hoop Shoot to win a chance to enter the state-level competition.

In September Pulaski County and Radford City schools were invited to send a school champion for the age brackets of 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13. Critzer, Snowville, and Dublin sent school champions for the first two brackets. Isebelle Lytton of John Dalton Intermediate is the lone participant in the 12-13 age bracket.

On Dec 18, students from all these schools came to find out who would be going to districts. These ten students were Ade Jackson Dublin, Nathan Cox Snowville, Aiden Nixon of Dublin, Rori Harris of Snowville, Cameron Johnson of Critzer, Anna Williams of Dublin, Amelia Bausch of Critzer, Isebelle Lytton of John Dalton Intermediate, Zoey McMillian of Critzer and Kaylin Keiper of Dublin, all champions from the respective schools.

