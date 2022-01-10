Peak Creek plan unveiling rescheduled

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A public meeting scheduled Thursday for the unveiling of a draft plan to reduce fecal bacteria in Peak Creek has been postponed.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the meeting is being rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at Pulaski Train Station, 20 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski. Refreshments will be provided.

Area landowners are encouraged to attend the meeting because success of the plan relies on voluntary actions that must be taken by landowners.

Fecal levels in the creek currently do not meet water quality standards, thus posing a risk to the health of humans coming into contact with the water, according to Friends of Peak Creek Inc. (FOPC).

Pulaski, Pulaski County, FOPC and New River Conservancy worked with local residents and organizations to develop the clean-up plan for the creek.

After the meeting, the draft will be made available for public review and feedback will be accepted during a 30-day public comment period. The draft will then be submitted to Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information, contact Cathy Hanks, FOPC president, at info@friendsofpeakcreek.org or Karen Kline, senior research scientist, Biological Systems Engineering, at klinek@vt.edu.

