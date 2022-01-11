Patsy Meredith Marshall

Patsy Meredith Marshall, 75 of Pulaski went to be with the lord on January 9, 2022, at Princeton Community Hospital in West Virginia. She was born in Pembroke, VA on May 10, 1946. Patsy was the daughter of Chapman and Glenna Meredith. She was the youngest of 10 siblings. She proceeded in death by six brothers, Chapman Jr, Earl, Lester, Marvin (“Bad eye”), George and Eugene Meredith. Along with three sisters, Peggy, Dorothy, and Margaret.

A spitfire of a woman, Patsy left a memorable impression with those that has the pleasure to have known and met her along the way. She was a member of Newbern Church of God and served the lord for many years. She will be greatly missed by many members of family, friends, and acquaintances.

Patsy leaves to cherish the memory with two daughters, Lynn Trail (Pulaski) and Cindy Bailey/ Brian Wright (Kimball, West Virginia. Three Granddaughters, Amber Marshall (Pulaski) Alexis Bailey (Kingsport, TN) and Alyson Warden/ Garret Warden (Wytheville). One grandson, Dylan Marshall (Pulaski) and three great grandchildren Sonny, Thomas, and Adalynn Nester. Special friends Bill and Carol Stewart and Phyllis New. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Norris-Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski with Clayton and Shirley Quesenberry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

