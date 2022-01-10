NRVHBA presents donation to CTE Program

Community involvement and support is a key part of ensuring student success, especially when it comes to success after graduation as those students move into the workforce. One group recently made a donation to help the Pulaski County High School Career and Technical Education Center (CTE) achieve several goals and better prepare several students for life after high school.

The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) recently presented a donation to the CTE Program for $2,500 to support two class projects. One project involves drywall installation, and another is the construction of a pergola, a covered outdoor garden structure that creates a shaded walkway, on the PCHS campus.

“This donation was made possible by funds raised through ticket sales at the Touch-a-Truck NRV event, which took place on Aug. 14 of this year,” stated Kelsey Grow of the NRVHBA. “Touch-a-Truck NRV is a fun, annual family event that helps get children’s imaginations in gear so they can learn about careers that involve big vehicles, from construction and landscaping vehicles to law enforcement vehicles. Children get to have a safe and hands-on learning experience by safely exploring the vehicles, blasting the sirens, and honking horns while also asking questions with the men and women who operate them on the job.”

The NRVHBA is a professional trade organization dedicated to being the respected voice of the residential and commercial building industry. Chartered in May 1976, the group is a nonprofit trade association affiliated with the HBA of Virginia and the National Association of Home Builders Members.

“This event also allows the NRVHBA to fulfill its mission of advocating for the construction industry, educating our community and paving the way for the future in trades education, and giving back to the New River Valley through charitable efforts and scholarships,” Mrs. Grow said. “We are proud to support Pulaski County’s Building Trades programs and help give them the tools to educate and encourage their students to learn about and hopefully pursue careers in the construction industry.”

For learn more about the NRVHBA, visit their website at www.nrvhba.com.

