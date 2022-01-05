New Year’s weekend offers two seasons of weather

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Ah, Virginia: where you can celebrate New Year’s Day in shorts and a t-shirt and two days later have to break out the snow shovel and sub-freezing attire.

Well, the temperature change may not always be that extreme, but that’s how 2022 greeted much of the Commonwealth.

Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, said big temperature swings are not uncommon. He explained snow often follows a warming period because “when it’s that warm, there’s a lot of moisture to work with when the temperature drops.”

However, Roakes noted the type of warming experienced this New Year’s Day is not typical.

“Obviously, 73 degrees isn’t typical for New Year’s Day,” he said. In fact, several areas in the New River Valley set record highs for the day.

Once rain moved out, the unseasonably warm weather Saturday prompted many to head outdoors to celebrate the New Year. Sunday started out more seasonably warm in the 50s, but also brought a Winter Storm Warning for Sunday night into Monday morning. Estimated snow totals grew throughout the day, but ultimately landed in the range of 4-8 inches. Roakes said the snowstorm turned out as expected “for the most part. We knew there would be variability (in accumulations) by location.”

According to NWS data, snow totals in Pulaski County ranged from 2.8 inches in the area west northwest of Radford to 4.7 inches northwest of Copper Valley (along the Pulaski/Floyd border).

Roakes said there was about two inches of snow outside the NWS office in Blacksburg, but other parts of Blacksburg reported accumulations of four to six inches.

The next chance of snow arrives Thursday, but Roakes says it shouldn’t be anything like Monday’s snowstorm.

“It will be more like a normal cold front,” he said Monday. “It appears to be less impactful at the moment.” Accumulations from Thursday’s weather event are expected to be lighter in the New River Valley than far Southwest Virginia.

Asked whether winter has officially arrived to stay, Roakes said it’s “tough to confirm an overall pattern” at this point. He expects highs to be more typical, in the 50s to low 60s, rather than upper 60s to 70.

“I think we’ve finally had enough fronts pass through to keep us cool now,” he said.

The weekend rain and Monday’s snow was definitely beneficial. “Before, we couldn’t even get a drop of rain,” he said.

The New River Valley is “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The recent rain and snow will help the region “recharge” before spring, Roakes said.

Schools already were closed Monday, but the snowstorm created havoc on roads as people headed out to work. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Wytheville Division state troopers assisted 87 disabled vehicles and investigated 59 wrecks between Sunday night and Tuesday. The division includes Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2022.

Comments

comments