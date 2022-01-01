Lynwood ‘Woody’ Wilson Webb

April 10, 1918 – December 31, 2021

Lynwood “Woody” Wilson Webb, 103, of Dublin, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey P. and Lydia Wilson; her husband, Lewis Norman Webb, Sr.; daughter, Carolyn King; brothers, Robert and Jeff Wilson; and her sisters, Mackie Hale, Ruth Price, Kathleen Wilson, Daphne Luffman.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis “Butch” Jr. and Nancy H. Webb; grandchildren, Ben Webb, Wendy Serpan, David Price, Erin Saylor, and Ashley Dykes; 8 great-grandchildren; and many of other relatives and friends.

The family is especially grateful to Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Woody.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Burial Park in Fairlawn with Pastor Diana White officiating.

The Webb family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on January 1, 2022.

