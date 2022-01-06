Linda Virginia Lafon Crane

June 11, 1947 – January 1, 2022

Linda Virginia Lafon Crane, 74, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. She grew up in Big Stony Creek in Giles County, Virginia where she was lovingly referred to as Ginny. She was retired from Kollmorgen and a member of Dublin Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Letha Ann Lafon Peck; and her husband, Jerry Leon Crane.

Survivors include her son, Leon Crane, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Farrah Crane Platt and Adam; grandson, Ethan Crane; beloved cousins, Barbara Lafon Lambert, Betty Lou Lafon, and Judy Sue Hager; sisters and brother-in-law Linda Duncan and Billy and Patricia Woodyard; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. at Dublin Christian Church with Pastors Terry Hodge and Richie Goad officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dublin Christian Church 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084.

The Crane family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

