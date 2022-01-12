LGHP seeing ‘continual flow’ of patients: Surge in hospitalizations prompts Northam to issue statewide emergency order

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Like other facilities, a surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski (LGHP) seeing a “continual flow” of patients through its doors.

However, Chris Finley, marketing and public relations director of LewisGale Regional Health System, said “frontline healthcare heroes” at LGHP and other LewisGale facilities so far have been able to continue “around-the-clock care for the large number of patients seeking care in our facilities.”

A record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in the Commonwealth Friday and a 194% increase in hospitalizations across the state over the past month prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Monday to issue a limited 30-day emergency. The emergency loosens regulations to expand the number of available hospital beds, and increase staffing.

“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Northam said during a press conference to announce the measure. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”

Finley agreed with Northam’s request for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. He said “vast majority” of patients in LewisGale hospitals “are those who have not been fully vaccinated.”

Finley didn’t have specific numbers regarding unvaccinated patients. He said the numbers change daily, “but the trend has remained the same.”

According to Northam’s office, one health care company reported 97% of its patients on ventilators last week were not vaccinated.

“We ask for all Virginians to assist our dedicated — but tired — healthcare heroes by getting fully vaccinated, practicing social distancing and masking to protect yourself and others,” Finley said. “We also ask people to please remember that our emergency rooms are available for anyone with a medical emergency, but are not public COVID testing sites.”

Finley said the surge in COVID also has resulted in times when the emergency rooms at LewisGale facilities become so overwhelmed with patients they have to be placed on a “diversion” status.

“In some instances, we have had to temporarily divert [emergency room and emergency medical service] patients to other area facilities until additional beds became available. However, when we issue this ‘diversion’ status, we will not refuse care for any patient presented at our hospital; especially those in critical condition,” he noted.

Finley said hospital leaders continuously monitor the situation and assess resources and support to meet community needs.

“As the Commonwealth continues to struggle with a surge of new COVID infections, all four LewisGale hospitals are working to enhance the surge plans developed in the past waves of the pandemic,” Finley added.

As for Northam’s emergency order, he said LewisGale hospitals will review details of the executive order and and continue to work with Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and other healthcare providers throughout Virginia “to enact every possible tool to provide care for our communities during these difficult times.”

Virginia has some of the lowest death rates per capita from COVID-19 and is in the top 10 of the nation’s most vaccinated states. However, a news release from Northam’s office points out “the highly-transmissible omicron variant has increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19.”

As of Monday, more than 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

Northam’s emergency order offers help to hospitals by directing the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies.

In order to boost staffing at hospitals and nursing homes, the order allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced physician assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.

Emergency Order Eighty-Four also “increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.”

The emergency order is limited to 30 days because modeling suggests the virus will peak in the next five weeks, according to Northam.

The governor provided the following suggestions to citizens as to how they can help alleviate the spread of the virus:

Stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.

Wear a mask when around other people, especially if their vaccination status is unknown.

If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and local health departments across Virginia.

If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated to make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.

If you have chosen not to get your shots, wear a mask and practice social distancing — to protect yourself and other people.

