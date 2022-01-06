Lady Cougar topple Titans

By DAVID GRAVELY

It was another good night be to be a Pulaski County Lady Cougar fan. The same statement was not true for the Hidden Valley faithful.

The evening began with the junior varsity contest between the two schools. The Lady Cougar JV squad has been a force for several seasons, losing less than a handful of games in four years. The Lady Cougars remain undefeated to this point of the season, moving their record to 6-0 with a completely dominating 61-0 win.

Yes, it was 61-0. That score is not a misprint. The Lady Cougars completely shut out the Titans.

Pulaski County scored 20 points in the opening quarter, 13 in the second, 20 in the third and eight in the final period while completing shutting down they young Titans. To be clear, the Lady Cougar starters played very little after the first half, only making brief appearances individually to give another player a break. The win was even more impressive considering that Morgan Vest, who is normally one of the leading scorers and defenders for the Lady Cougars, was moved up to the varsity team.

Hidden Valley is down this season. Had Pulaski County tried to run up the score, they could have done so very easily. Instead, the focused on getting other players valuable playing time and worked on defense and passing.

“I’ve never seen a shutout in basketball,” JV Lady Cougar Head Coach Shaun Lawson said after the JV game. “I thought our girls did a great job of showing sportsmanship. It was also good to see our bench players perform well with extended minutes. Hidden Valley will make a comeback as a program at some point. They’ve just gone through a tough spot.”

Everyone who was available played and they all scored. Reese Nolan led the younger Lady Cougars with 16 points. Andi Ratcliff backed her up with 12 points. Morgan Price added 10. Caroline Bishop scored eight points and Emma Ritter added four. Sidney Phibbs scored three points. Taylor Goble and Destiny Duncan added two points each.

Next up were the varsity Lady Cougars, who were coming off an appearance in the Andrew Johnson Bank Tournament in Greeneville, Tennessee. Much like the JV contest, the older Lady Cougars quickly took the lead on Hidden Valley and never looked back.

Pulaski County led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter and 51-5 at the halftime break. The Lady Cougars outscored the Titans 19-7 in the third and 14-7 in the fourth to earn the 84-21 victory.

With the win, the Lady Cougars move to 6-3 on the season.

“It’s always good to get a win, but we can’t get too excited about this one,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “They’ve got a ton of young players and they’re in a rebuilding phase right now. We were supposed to win. We played some pretty tough competition during the break and it showed us a lot about where we need to improve. Those are the type of teams we need to be playing if we want to get a state title someday. We’re not bad right now, but we know we still have to get better.”

Ally Fleenor and Erin Russell led the Lady Cougars with 16 points each against the Titans. Jaden Lawson added 12 points. Keslyn Secrist scored 11 and Paige Huff added 10 points. Tori Vest and her younger sister Morgan Vest, in her first varsity action, scored six points each. Hannah Keefer added four points and Hailey Capps scored three in the victory.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Blacksburg Friday, Jan. 7, to take on the Bruins. Any decisions to postpone that game due to weather and travel concerns will be made closer to the game.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2022.

Comments

comments