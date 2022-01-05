Hospital adds adult substance use program

PULASKI — LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski announced Tuesday morning it has added an outpatient Adult Substance Use Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for patients impaired in social, occupational, or family functioning due to substance use requiring intensive and structured intervention.

“Our IOP is designed to help patients who may be experiencing behavioral or emotional difficulties related to substance use,” said Leigh Gathings, program director. “The programming maintains group session at the core, but also includes special events and opportunities for patients to practice self-sufficiency behaviors.”

Patients enrolled in the IOP can expect patient-centered goal setting and treatment planning; group, individual, and family interventions; life skills practice opportunities; evidence-based recovery model; and continuum of care.

“Our interdisciplinary treatment team has developed a program that integrates approaches supported by the latest clinical research and practices,” said Sean Pressman, chief executive officer of the hospital. “These program enhancements will continue to provide the safe, therapeutic environment to our patients in southwest Virginia.”

The Adult Substance Use IOP operates Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Additional days and hours will be added as the program evolves.

The program operates out of the hospital, at 2400 Lee Hwy., Pulaski, For more information, contact (540) 440-4420.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2022.

