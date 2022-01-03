Hazel Mae West ‘Blondie’ Morris

Hazel Mae West “Blondie” Morris, age 81 of Allisonia, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born February 19, 1940 in Wythe County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson West and Annie Carnell West. She was also preceded in death by her Husband, Robert Taylor Morris,

4 sisters, Cecil Ann, Virginia, Linda Lou and Brenda Sue; and 4 brothers, Artis, Jacob, Doug, and Tommy.

She is survived by her son Thomas Wesley Morris, Allisonia; sister Sally Snow, Barren Springs; and brother Rush West, Arkansas.

Private services will be held at a later date at the Carnell Family Cemetery, Allisonia.

To sign Mae’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is in charge of the arrangements.

