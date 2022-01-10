Guthrie leaving supervisors for state post

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Board of supervisors Chairman Joseph “Joe” Guthrie is leaving the board to serve as commissioner of Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who becomes Virginia’s 74th governor Jan. 15, appointed Guthrie to the post.

“I greatly appreciate the confidence that my fellow Board members have shown in me to elect me to two consecutive terms as chair, and the willingness that they have expressed to elect me to another annual term,” said Guthrie during the Jan. 4 organization meeting of the board of supervisors.

“It has been one of the great honors and joys in my life to serve as chair of this board with these board members and for the people of this county,” said Guthrie noting that he will be leaving the board in order to serve in his new role.

Guthrie has served Pulaski County as an elected official for a decade. He was elected to Pulaski County School Board in 2011 and the board of supervisors in 2015. The past two years, Guthrie also served as the supervisors’ chair, having been elected by his fellow board members.

Outside of his public service work, Guthrie has served as a senior instructor at Virginia Tech since 2009. There, he teaches classes on business management, finance, communications and leadership in agricultural technology. He also serves as president of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Faculty Association.

Guthrie also served as president of Pulaski County Farm Bureau and Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack appointed him to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board in the past, and former Gov. Bob McDonnell appointed him to Virginia Cattle Industry Board.

As Commissioner of Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Guthrie oversees promotion of economic growth and development for Virginia agriculture. The department also is charged with providing consumer protection and encouraging environmental stewardship.

Guthrie is the 18th commissioner of the department.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2022.

Comments

comments