General Assembly opens Wednesday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RICHMOND — The 2022 session of Virginia General Assembly opens today in the Capitol Building in Richmond.

The Assembly meets annually, with sessions running 30 or 60 days, dependant upon whether it is an odd- or even-numbered year. This year’s session, being even-numbered, runs 60 days, but it can be extended for up to 30 days, if deemed necessary.

Pulaski County will have two new representatives in the House of Delegates and one relatively new representative in the Senate this year. Republican Del. Marie March represents the 7th House District, which includes part of Pulaski County, while Republican Del. Jason Ballard represents the 12th District, which includes the remainder of Pulaski County.

This is the first year Pulaski County’s senate representative, Travis Hackworth (R-38th) is an opening member of General Assembly Session, but he already has nearly a year of state legislative experience under his belt.

Hackworth was elected to the senate in March 2021 in a special election to fill the seat of the late Sen. Ben Chafin, who succumbed to COVID-19.

The beginning of the General Assembly session also marks the inauguration of the Commonwealth’s 74th governor this Saturday. Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to take the oath of office at the Capitol at noon. Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares also will take the oath of office as Virginia’s lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively.

January 12, 2022.

