Court gets grant to preserve records

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crewe is receiving a $36,870 Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) grant to preserve late 19th and early 20th Century records on file in the clerk’s office.

“We’re very excited. These records are the history of our county! We have an obligation to make sure they are available for future generations,” said Crewe.

Library of Virginia announced the grant award Thursday. Records to be preserved include the General Index to Deeds 1909-1928, Grantees A-Z, General Index to Deeds 1909-1928, Grantors A-Z, Land Book 1858-1861, Land Book 1867-1870, Marriage Licenses 1881-1887, Marriage Licenses 1888-1889, Marriage Licenses 1890-1891 and Marriage Licenses 1892-1894.

Crewe said the records will be digitized. One copy of the digital files will go to the clerk’s office and another copy will go to Library of Virginia.

CCRP has awarded over $25 million through more than 1,100 grants since 1990. In 2021 alone, $4.7 million was awarded to 101 localities.

CCRP is a program of Library of Virginia and Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). The program is funded through a $3.50 portion of clerk’s recordation fees. The goal of the program is to help clerks preserve records and make them accessible.

For more information, visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2022.

