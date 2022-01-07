Brenda Lee Freeze Schnell

Brenda Lee Freeze Schnell, age 82 of Pulaski passed away early Thursday morning January 6, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born January 4, 1940 in Iredell County, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Seth Leonard Freeze & Pauline Myers Freeze. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Elmer Schnell, MD.

She is survived by her daughters Lee Anne Stimpson, Lewisville, NC; Kristen (Jason) Powell,Statesville, NC; grandchildren Joseph Stimpson, Jacob Powell, Janna Powell and Jessica Powell, sister Nelda (Dan) Krider, WV; brother John W. (Evelyn) Freeze, Asheboro, NC; special nieces Melissa and Michelle Krider and nephew Will Freeze.

Brenda was a master gardener, working with the gardens at Virginia Tech. She was a volunteer for the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski for over 30 years and did volunteer work with local hospices. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her neighbors, Trisha and Eric Golliher and Ilene Compton.

Brenda will be interred at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia. The family will gather at a later time to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Highland Ridge Activity Fund or Intrepid Hospice.

