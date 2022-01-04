Betty Louise Warner Talbert

Betty Louise Warner Talbert, 76, of White Gate, VA, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home. She was born September 6, 1945 in Pulaski, VA, the daughter of the late George Wallace & Mildred Worrell Warner.

Betty loved her family, especially her greatgrandbabies. She was an inspector at Jefferson Mills for 38 years. She loved her pets. She enjoyed being a caregiver for her family members. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, playing softball and skiing.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George Wallace & Annie Mildred Worrell Warner, her husband, Paris William Talbert, Jr. and her brother, Jack Warner.

Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Samantha Talbert; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Todd Jones; her grandchildren, Chris & Kelly Talbert and Josh and Amanda Talbert; her greatgrandchildren, Kinzly, Harper, Kreed and Kylee; and special friends, Harmie and Phyllis Wiley, Rhetta Burton, Nancy Albert, Teresa Griggs and Loyd and Diane Breedlove.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Whittaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Stinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m.

The Talbert family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.-

