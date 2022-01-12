Bank of America overhauling overdraft services

By PATRICK FORD

In February , Bank of America plans to end fees for non-sufficient funds . This fee is applied when a transaction is rejected, or more commonly referred to as a “bounced check.” In May, they will be lowering their overdraft fees from $35 to $10., as well as doing away with transfer fees associated with its Balance Connect program .

The elimination of these fees and changes made over the best decade will reduce revenue from overdraft fees by 97%, based on the totals from 2009 . “Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients’ reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly,” said Holly O’Neill, President of Retail Banking, Bank of America.

These moves fall in line with steps taken since 2010 when Bank of America focused on lowering overdraft revenue and supporting consumer and small business clients . Some of the other steps include courtesy low balance alerts and eliminating the extended overdrawn balance charge .

Bank of America has been in talks with the National Community Advisory Council, with O’Neil saying this. “Throughout the process, we have engaged our National Community Advisory Council (NCAC) for their guidance and feedback on our changes. These latest steps will further support our clients and empower them to create long-term financial wellness.”

