Area student wins national competition

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

AUSTINVILLE — First grade student Miles Bralley of Jackson Memorial Elementary School, Austinville, is one of only 10 students nationwide selected to win an art competition.

This is the first time 7-year-old Miles entered a Scholastic Book Clubs contest, according to his mother Jennifer Bralley. She said Miles’ teacher, Sheila Waller, encouraged him to enter the contest; explaining that Miles usually finishes his work early in class, so he draws pictures for classmates or Waller.

Of the thousands of entries submitted across the nation, only 10 winners are selected, according to Scholastic’s website. Miles is the only winner from a Virginia.

Scholastic sponsors a dozen or more contests a year. Miles entered an “All About Me Art Contest” in which contestants created a self-portrait and images of who and what they love best.

Miles’ portrait included his family, which includes Jennifer, his father John, and sisters Eliza and Heidi. He also drew a steak with A-1 Sauce, ice cream cone, strawberry, PlayStation controller, American flag, tractor-trailer, baseball, basketball, soccer ball and football, stingray, iguana, Disney PJ masks, color markers and paintbrushes.

Miles drew himself wearing a t-shirt with a rocket on it. Bralley said that’s because “almost all of his shirts have rockets or astronauts — something to do with space —on them.”

For his efforts, Miles won a set of books, paints and Crayons for his entire class.

Miles is the grandson of Sherri Bralley, who works for the town of Dublin.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2022.

