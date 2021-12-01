Wytheville Concert Series kicks off with holiday favorites

Soprano Leslie Mabe joins Rainier Trio for an evening of selections from The Nutcracker to kick off the Wytheville Concert Series, Saturday, 7 p.m., at St. Paul Methodist Church, 330 Church St. Wytheville.

The performance includes holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O’ Holy Night”

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to support the concert series. Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the church.

Rainier Trio is comprised of Kevin Matheson on violin, Bryan Matheson on viola and Brenda Wittwer on piano.

Wytheville Concert Series is presented by St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church, and MacDowell Music Club, under the artistic direction of Kevin Matheson. For more information, please visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2021.

