Washington property rezoned

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council voted Tuesday to rezone a vacant parcel of land at the Washington Avenue/Fifth Street intersection to increase its potential residential usage.

The 1.55-acre lot at 421 N. Washington, which historically housed Rutherford Pontiac, was rezoned from General Business (B-2) to Residential Office District (RO) at the request of owner, Shah Development.

Shah representative Kevin Conner said the company has marketed the lot for business usage for about two years, “but we haven’t had anything stick.” RO zoning would open the possibility of single- or multi-family residential use.

Brady Deal, town planning and zoning director, said rezoning to RO provides more flexibility in the use of the property. “They have discussed townhouses, but haven’t finalized any plans at this point,” he said of Shah. “This zoning will help them have access to residential provisions.”

Deal said the parcel is surrounded by RO-zoned properties, so a rezone to RO wouldn’t be spot zoning. Whether the property is ultimately used for residential or commercial purposes, he pointed out all site development regulations must be met.

The next-door property owner, who said she failed to receive notification of the rezoning hearing, expressed concern government-subsidized housing would be constructed on the property. “We already have to deal with riff-raff back there and having to call the police,” she said.

Conner said any residential use would be market-rate housing, not government-subsidized.

Councilman Jamie Radcliffe assured the homeowner anything constructed there would be top-notch.

“Anything Shah does or Mr. [David] Hagan does, I guarantee, is top line,” Radcliffe said. He referenced construction and improvements to garden homes on Sixteenth Street, saying Shah doesn’t “short cut or half step anything. I will promise you that. I’m very proud to have them to build in the town. I have every confidence in them.”

Conner noted construction the company is doing or has done on Seventh Street, Wilson Avenue, Smith Lane and Fifth Street, near Calfee Park. He said it has all been in the $240,000 to $280,000 range.

Radcliffe agreed the town doesn’t need additional subsidized housing. “We so need good housing. To get good businesses, you have to have quality living,” he added.

It was also noted Shah cleared the lot in question of the deteriorating Rutherford Pontiac building. Conner noted the beams that supported that building were repurposed to construct the Calfee Park pavilion.

When Shah determines how to use the Washington Avenue property, plans will be on file with the town and available for review by the public, Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

Deal noted a variety of commercial uses were available without a rezone. Among there were gas stations, hotels and laundries. Under RO zoning, he said, commercial uses are actually fewer.

On a motion by Radcliffe, council voted 4-0-1-1 to approve the rezone. Councilman Brooks Dawson was absent and Councilman Tyler Clontz abstained.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2021.

Comments

comments