Wait! Don’t throw that tree away!

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you had a live Christmas tree and you’re ready to bid it farewell, don’t throw it away. It’s time to let the fish at Claytor Lake put it to use.

Every year citizens are encouraged to participate in a Christmas for the Fishes program by bringing their Christmas trees to the marina parking lot at Claytor Lake State Park. The trees are then be incorporated into reef structures to enhance habitats for game fish and improve fishing at the lake.

All donated trees must be real. All lights, tinsel and ornaments must be removed for them to be used in the habitat program. Those making a tree donation will receive free park admission on the day of the donation.

Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 16.

Volunteers also are needed to help prepare the trees for drop day — the day they are placed into the lake. Drop day is scheduled for Jan. 20, but Jan. 25 has been set for a backup date.

In the event of inclement weather on drop day, email claytorlake@dcr.virginia.gov or call 540-643-2500 for instructions.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2021.

