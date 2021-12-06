W.Va. man killed in crash with truck

A Peterstown, W.Va. man died Thursday morning when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer truck on Cougar Trail Road.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Warren Croy, died at the scene of the 5:25 a.m. crash in the 5100 block of Cougar Trail. A sheriff’s office press release indicated the wreck appeared to be a head-on crash, but no details as to how the wreck occurred have been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, whose identity wasn’t released, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is continuing. No additional information is being released.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to Dublin and Newbern fire departments, Virginia Department of Transportation and the county’s crash investigation team for assisting with the incident.

Croy is one of three motorists killed in Southwest Virginia this past week.

Shelby Crouch, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said Joshua M. Campbell, 48, of Vansant, died as the result of injuries received in a crash in Buchanan County Wednesday afternoon.

Campbell was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 east on Route 460 when the truck ran off the right side of the road, traveled through a grassy lot and struck a concrete wall.

Crouch said Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later died. An investigation into the 5:17 p.m. wreck is continuing.

A Lebanon woman was killed in a Washington County single-vehicle wreck Tuesday. Bobbie Smith, 76, was a passenger in a 2006 Kia Sorento that ran off the right side of Route 19, struck a ditch and overturned.

Smith, who was wearing a seatbelt, died later the same day at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to Crouch.

The driver, Edda C. Coleman, 72, of Lebanon, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving, Crouch said. The 10:10 a.m. wreck remains under investigation.

