VFBF president: mental health needs to be priority

The president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said the organization is focusing on the mental health of farmers and other rural Virginians because farming can be a stressful occupation.

“When you add the pandemic to natural disasters, financial pressures, fluctuating commodity prices, labor shortages, trade disruptions and supply chain interruptions and resulting price increases, it’s no surprise that more farmers and their families are experiencing stress and mental health concerns,” Wayne F. Pryor told farmers from across the state during the organization’s Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates.

He cited an American Farm Bureau Federation poll conducted at the end of 2020 that found 66% of farmers and farm workers said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected their mental health. Sixty-one percent of rural adults said the pandemic had impacted mental health in rural communities to some extent.

“So this is something we should all be concerned about,” Pryor said. “It’s a difficult time, but you are not alone. We are all in this together, and it’s OK not to be OK.”

He noted AFBF’s Farm State of Mind campaign emphasizes the need to openly discuss the issue.

“If you — or someone you know — need help, I encourage you to talk to someone,” Pryor urged. He encouraged attendees to reach out to a family member, friend, doctor or pastor.

“Farm Bureau has cared about the health and safety of its members for 95 years, and we’re not going to stop now,” he added.

The theme of this year’s convention was “95 Years and Still Growing.”

Pryor told Farm Bureau’s volunteer leaders that 2021 would be known as a year of successes for the organization. It not only met its membership goal for a fifth consecutive year, but surpassed it by more than 2,000 members, for a total of 132,296 members for 2021.

Another success was the return of the State Fair of Virginia. After being cancelled in 2020, attendance in 2021 was estimated at 215,000. The fair’s annual youth livestock Sale of Champions brought in a record $105,000 to fund scholarships.

VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.

