Vehicle insurance coverage requirements changing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Starting the first of the year, the minimum insurance coverage for Virginia vehicles changes.

A bill (SB1182) passed by Virginia General Assembly sets minimum coverage for all vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1. The limited will increase annually over the next three years, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Currently, minimum liability coverage for incidents involving the death or injury of one person is $25,000; death or injury of two or more people is $50,000; and property damage is $20,000.

Policies that are effective between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2024, require minimum coverage of $30,000, $60,000 and $20,000, respectively. Polices that take effect after Jan. 1, 2025, must have minimum coverage of $50,000, $100,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.

To purchase license plates and title/register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the new minimum insurance requirements or pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the uninsured fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended. To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with DMV for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.

