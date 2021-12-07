Update: Memorial fund established for drowning victim

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department is investigating the Monday drowning of a 5-year-old boy at YMCA of Pulaski County.

A press release from Chief J.D. Neice indicates the juvenile was found unresponsive in the facility’s indoor pool around 2:30 p.m. The child was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

The child, identified by Pulaski County Public Schools as Auston Wingo, was a kindergarten student at Critzer Elementary School, according to a post on the public schools’ Facebook page.

“Pulaski County Public Schools and Critzer Elementary School have been devastated by the loss of Auston Wingo on December 6, 2021. Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana. He will be missed far beyond what words can convey,” a Tuesday afternoon school system post states.

To assist Wingo’s family with expenses, the school system established the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund at Critzer Elementary Tuesday afternoon. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so through School Cash On-line at https://pcva.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/1240/309/False/True. Checks, made payable to Critzer Elementary School, also may be mailed to Critzer Elementary School, 100 Critzer Drive, Pulaski, VA 24301. The school asks that donation checks include “Auston Wingo Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

“Thank you to everyone who is able to provide assistance to Auston’s family. Please keep them and the folks from Critzer in your thoughts and prayers during the coming holiday season,” the school post added.

Extra staff and counselors were made available to schools Tuesday morning as a result of Wingo’s death. “We ask that you keep the family and friends of this student in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to process this terrible tragedy,” the school system’s initial post stated.

Further details of what led to Wingo’s drowning are not being released at this time.

According to emergency services communications at the time of the incident, CPR was in progress on the child when the call was dispatched. As the child was being transported to the hospital around 2:50 p.m., emergency services personnel indicated CPR was still in progress and the child’s heart was said to be in asystole, which means it was “flatlined,” with no electrical activity.

YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jessie Woods issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 6, our lifeguard and YMCA staff came to the aid of a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive in our swimming pool. Our YMCA staff immediately began CPR, while 911 was called.

“We were heartbroken to learn that the child passed away last night at the hospital. Everyone at the YMCA of Pulaski County is deeply saddened by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with this young boy and his family and friends. We are preparing to have counselors available to staff and participants to help process this tragedy.

“Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority. In addition to cooperating with external investigators, we will conduct an internal review to learn the facts about what happened and to ensure our water safety policies align with best-in-class practices and procedures.”

According to a post on the Y’s website, a Day Camp was being held there Monday because public schools were closed for a teacher’s funeral. Day Camps run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a packed lunch, swimsuit and towel, and clothes for outside play.

The Y’s website post stated seven out of 45 spaces in the Day Camp remained available Monday.

In addition to officers from the police department, Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety responded to the drowning.

The YMCA is on Oakhurst Avenue in Pulaski.

