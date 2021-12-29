Toy drive benefits pediatric clinic

By PATRICK FORD

There were several great toy drives for New River Valley children this Christmas, but Dr. Holly Welty-Miller held one that was very special to her heart.

“Dr. Holly,” as she is known, has battled against cancer for several years. She found a way to give back, with the help of her clients, through a toy drive for Carilion Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The goal was to collect 50 toys to help 50 children.

Instead, the drive collected over $15,000 worth of toys — so many that a trailer was needed to haul them from her Pulaski clinic to the hospital. The donation helped provide a special Christmas for well over 50 families already fighting a tough battle against cancer.

“We didn’t really advertise other than a flyer handed out in the office and a couple of updated posts on Facebook,” she said of the drive. “I’m pretty speechless that our community did this. This was all done by my patients.”

“This is one of the most amazing toy drives I have done in 22 years,” she added. “My hope is that each child will be covered while going through their battle.”

