Town of Pulaski presents design of upcoming skate park

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

In a conference call with American Ramp Company, who is designing and constructing the new skate park coming to First Street, across from Thompson Tire, it was learned that the skate park will spread across a 93ft, by 99.5ft lot that the town has already laid out concrete for. American Ramp Company has designed not only the layout of the skate park, but the individual pieces as well.

With the current designs, the skate park has 34 parts, including quarter pipes, bank ramps, grind rails, wedges and an “old school bench”. The materials used for this skate park are the same as the ones that pro skater Tony Hawk has used according to the American Ramp Company. The layout provides “a good fundamental foundation,” said the company.

The park will lay these elements out into zones, that increase in difficulty the further in. The layout of the park allows for newer riders to have a place to learn while also providing older riders opportunities for different combinations ramps and wedges. Many new skate parks are geared towards more experienced riders; however, the Pulaski skate park will cater to a new generation of skaters.

NRV Boardshop owner, Jacob Hodge had this to say about park, “”Every town needs something for kids to do and a recreational park like the skate park will keep these kids involved in a sport rather than on the streets. We must break the generational curses and invest in our youth, or our community will suffer. These kids are our future. They are the next generation to help build this town up.” Town economic developer, Brady Deal added, “The young people who skateboard in the Town of Pulaski deserve a high-quality park that will offer them a safe, fun, and memorable experience. Stay tuned, as the completion of this project next year is just the beginning of an effort to improve and expand the public recreational facilities the Town of Pulaski offers its residents.

The price quoted to the Town of Pulaski is $181,493.57. This includes the equipment, the shipping and the installation of the park. Funding for this project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Located next the old chemical plant, the skate park will also host a basketball court. The town of Pulaski is now looking at fencing and lights for the area. The project is slated for spring 2022.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2021.

