The Perry Hodge Legacy Scholarship sees its first recipient

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

The New River Criminal Justice Training Academy class BELLE 82 had 12 cadets heading to Pulaski County after graduation. This year, Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge (PCHBB) presented the Perry Hodge Legacy Scholarship to its first recipient, Taylor Ramsey.

Sgt. Perry Hodge was 49 years old when he was struck and killed by an impaired driver Jan. 14. Hodge had 15 years’ time spent with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and was a leader of their tactical team. Hodge oversaw the School Resource Officer program with Pulaski County Public Schools.

This award is given once a year to a candidate that “exhibits the same attributes to that of Sgt. Perry Hodge.” Ramsey was presented the award by Hodge’s wife, Lisa Hodge. This scholarship is worth $3,000 and will help with the cost of the academy.

PCHBB is a local nonprofit with the established mission to “encourage, support, and inspire our law enforcement officers and their family.” They raised the funds for this scholarship through several means including a golf tournament, gun raffle, car show, and a 16k run in honor of Perry Hodge. PCHBB was formed in 2019 and now has over 200 members.

PCHBB would like to think the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy for helping to make this scholarship possible. PCHBB encourages anyone interested in law enforcement to reach out to the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy for more information on how they can find their career path in law enforcement.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2021.

