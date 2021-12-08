Ten years given for having child porn

A Dublin man will serve two years of a 10-year prison sentence for having child pornography on his cell phone.

Darby Dee Arnold, 42, pleaded guilty in September to one count of first-offense possession of child porn and one count of subsequent-offense possession. The pleas were made without a recommended sentence, leaving Arnold vulnerable to receiving the maximum sentence of 15 years.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch, state sentencing guidelines recommended an active sentence of one year, three months to three years, two months. Finch ordered Arnold to serve the mid-point of two years.

Arnold told the court having the pornography was “the biggest mistake I’ve ever made and ever will make.” He said he let down his wife, family and community and added, the situation has “changed my life forever.”

“I don’t drink, smoke, do drugs or party,” Arnold said. “I love to work. I don’t need to go to jail. A lot of people love it in there, but I don’t.” According to his attorney, Jimmy Turk, Arnold lost a job at Volvo, but was able to get another one.

Turk presented the court with about a dozen letters on Arnold’s behalf from members of the community. He also presented a psychosexual evaluation performed on Arnold.

While Turk acknowledged some things in the evaluation were not favorable to Arnold, some are, including the fact Arnold is a low risk for recidivism.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall said the evaluation found Arnold’s statements to be 98% unreliable.

Crandall asked for a “just and fair sentence” in which Arnold received at least two years to serve. He pointed out one of the pornographic files on Arnold’s phone was a “pretty graphic video” of a young child being raped.

The prosecutor said Arnold has been telling people the pornographic files were links someone sent to him and that he didn’t know the nature of the files. Meanwhile, he says, Arnold told police he intentionally downloaded the files and saved them to his phone.

Although Arnold pleaded guilty, Crandall told the judge Arnold is now “back-peddling.” to

Turk said Arnold pleaded guilty to “life changing felonies” that Arnold will have to live with and be labeled with for the rest of his life. He acknowledged that while there are no unidentifiable victims of his client’s crimes, there would be no such crimes if there were no market for child pornography.

Turk said he has no doubt Arnold will follow whatever rules the court would like to place on him if he were just placed on probation. Turk noted Arnold doesn’t want to go to jail, has a lot of community support and accepts responsibility for his actions.

