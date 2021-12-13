Tanker driver uninjured in mishap

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The driver of a propane tanker was uninjured Tuesday when the tanker tumbled down an embankment and became lodged between trees.

Brad Wright, Pulaski County Emergency Management coordinator, said the tanker was delivering propane to a private residence on Hodge Hollow Road in Shiloh when the approximately 10 a.m. single-vehicle wreck occurred.

“Luckily the truck wasn’t compromised and we didn’t lose the load,” Wright said. The truck was hauling about 2,300 gallons of propane, according to a Draper Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.

Although the truck wasn’t leaking propane or gasoline, Wright said Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) requested response from the regional Hazardous Materials Team (Haz-Mat) in Roanoke in the event a leak occurred during the recovery process.

It took crews about eight hours to get all necessary equipment on site, including two large wreckers, and get the truck off the embankment, according to Wright. Crews cleared the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Wright said 300 feet of cable was required to reach the tanker. Since most trees on the upper side of the embankment were small, the truck “plowed down” the saplings until reaching the larger trees near the base of the embankment.

No one was home at the residence receiving the propane. Wright said the resident of another home was asked to shelter in place at his home until the recovery was complete.

The air was monitored throughout the process to ensure no propane leaked from the truck, Wright said.

In addition to Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Wright, the Haz-Mat Team, VDEM and the wrecker services, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public Safety Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

