Sups pass ordinance on redistricting

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

At the last board of supervisors meeting, the board voted to pass two changes that would affect Robinson, Massie, Cloyd and Ingles districts. These changes are being made to keep the population of the districts within 5% of each other, this is done following state law .

In the Cloyd district, the neighborhood that is north of hwy 11 and east of Ruebush Rd will be in the Ingles district. That will include Anderson, Castle, Heather, Dolphus, Patrick and Springer avenues, Riner, Rigney, Stephen, William, Pifer and Jones drive, with Dalton Dr serving as the new boundary to the east. Howell Dr will continue to be in the Cloyd district.

Robinson district grows as the neighborhood between Alum spring Rd and Morehead Ln moves from the Massie district to Robinson. That will include May, Bill, Pearl, Gallimore and Eugene street, Dowell ln, Foxcroft Cir and Largen Hill court Canterbury Rd will be in two districts, as its western, and eastern end will be in Robinson, while the curved part in the middle will stay in Massie.

These recommendations came out of a board-appointed committee made up of community leaders. Joe Sheffey was chosen to represent Cloyd district, Carol Smith for Draper, David Hill in Ingles, Howard Saddler from Massie and Jeff Worrel for Robinson.

Virginia counties like ours redistricting ordinances every year that begins with “1,” making one necessary this year. With the conclusion of the 2020 census, there were some population shifts between districts, which required adjustments to maintain a balance within that 5% threshold.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2021.

Comments

comments