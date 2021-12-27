Support ‘healthcare heroes;’ keep lights up

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins and HCA LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski are asking the community to show support for area “healthcare heroes” by keeping their Christmas lights on through January.

Collins announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of Pulaski Town Council that he will join HCA Virginia in keeping his Christmas lights on to show support for healthcare workers who have been fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years.

Collins’ home is lavishly decorated with 59 trees for the Christmas season. He and his partner, Blake Le, hosted several tours this year to raise money for Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski and to collect non-perishables for area food pantries.

“We will be keeping our lights on to honor and thank all of the healthcare professionals. We need to treat them well because they treat us well,” Collins said. “We’re lucky to have Lewis Gale in our town. It’s a very good hospital and I think we should blast it out there that they’re doing a good job.”

The HCA campaign, “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes,” asks businesses, communities and homeowners to keep lights on through Jan. 31.

“Healthcare heroes have been fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years, sacrificing time with their families, putting themselves in harm’s way, and working long hours to take care of others. We know our healthcare heroes are tired, but they continue to put others first and care for the sickest patients in our hospitals, doctors’ offices, ambulances, and all across our communities,” said Jan Gannon, HCA Capital Division chief nursing executive.

Gannon added, “Holiday lights provide an emotional boost to everyone who sees them. In this challenging year, these lights have become for many a sign of normalcy and hope. And it’s not just HCA Virginia staff, but healthcare workers across Virginia that deserve our continued community support.”

In support of the campaign, HCA is urging the following actions be taken:

•Take a picture of lights display and post it on social media with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes.

•Post signs in yard showing support for the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals who remain at the front of the fight to end the pandemic. Hcavirginia.com has a downloadable flyer that can be printed and placed in windows or on doors to show support for the campaign.

•Be sure to take the time to recognize a healthcare worker personally for their work.

•Visit hcavirginia.com/campaigns/keep-your-lights-up to learn more.

