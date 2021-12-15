Stolen speaker spat leads to murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An argument over an alleged stolen speaker and several other items led to the shooting death of a woman at a campsite off Parrott Mountain River Road last spring.

Prosecution witnesses testified at a preliminary hearing Monday that Corey Wayne Hodge, 29, of Fairlawn, fired six shots into Anna Marie Amburgey after she confronted him with an accusation he had stolen some of her property.

One witness who was camping with his family said he and the rest of the family were asleep when they heard arguing about 150 yards from their campsite. He said he told his family to go back to sleep since they weren’t involved, but then shots rang out.

The man said he heard a car he believed to be Hodge’s drive away, so he went outside and found a man at the vehicle pull-off spot and Amburgey dead in the road.

Amburgey’s boyfriend testified he and Amburgey had been looking for Hodge that day because she believed he had stolen a speaker and several other items belonging to her.

When they found Hodge, Amburgey got out of their van and immediately approached Hodge. He got out with an aluminum curtain rod.

The boyfriend testified Amburgey and Hodge argued, Amburgey smacked Hodge and she set some paper on fire inside Hodge’s truck. He said Amburgey commented about Hodge “not being worth it” and she started gathering up the speaker and other items she believed to be hers.

According to the boyfriend, Amburgey had her back to Hodge when Hodge fired the first shot. He testified he tried to come to her aid several times, but each time another shot was fired. When he finally took hold of her, he alleges Hodge filed the final shot that knocked her out of his arms and left her dead where she fell.

On cross-examination by defense attorney Brandon Ratliff, the boyfriend denied asking Hodge to meet him and the victim at the campsite at 2 a.m. As far as he knows, the man testified, Amburgey never asked Hodge to meet her there either.

The boyfriend acknowledged Amburgey struck Hodge and backed him up to his truck before the shooting started.

According to the medical examiner, Amburgey had six gunshot wounds, one each to the head, neck, torso, lower extremities and two to the right upper extremities.

Although Amburgey had several medical issues, the medical examiner said it was the six gunshot wounds that caused her death.

A toxicology test showed methamphetamine in Amburgey’s system, according to testimony.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Cressell testified Hodge provided police with about three differing versions of what happened early that morning. However, Hodge did acknowledge shooting Amburgey, the officer noted.

Hodge told police he left the gun in the middle of the road, but Cressell says it wasn’t found.

Questioned by Ratcliff, Cressell said Hodge did claim to be assaulted by Amburgey and to have fired three warning shots. The officer didn’t agree with Ratcliff that Hodge appeared to be intoxicated.

Three charges, including second-degree murder, were certified

Ratliff presented no evidence during the preliminary hearing.

Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart certified to the Jan. 10 grand jury all three charges against Hodge — second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm.

Hodge continues to be held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2021.

Comments

comments