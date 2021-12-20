Stevie Ray ‘Shorty’ Justus

Stevie Ray “Shorty” Justus, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born November 19, 1963 in Grundy, Virginia he was the son of the late Kibby “Daniel” Justus and Pauline Stiltner Coleman.

Shorty was a tool technician at Mar-Bal Inc. where he had 11 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Trena Kay Gallimore Justus, Pulaski; children Steven Heath Justus, Grundy; Danny Ray Justus, Grundy, Jessica (Randy) Webb, Dublin; Meaghan Payne, Max Meadows; Johnny Payne, FL; nine grandchildren, brothers Kirby (Tara) Justus, Lebanon, VA. and Samuel (Renee) Justus, Norton, VA.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Todd Garwood officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday evening December 21, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

