Spero Health to open new addiction treatment clinic in Dublin

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

Spero Health is a Nashville, Tennessee, healthcare services organization that specializes local and affordable drug and alcohol addiction treatment. Thursday, Dec. 16, the company will be opening a new clinic in Dublin. The clinic will be located at 30 Town Center Drive. Those who need help will be welcome to walk in or call 540-779-7516 for more information.

This clinic comes after a historic number of overdose deaths in southwest Virginia, and the nation.

“Drug trends continually change, but that data we are seeing is alarming” CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said. “The surge of deaths will only continue due to the spread of a street drug like fentanyl which is cheap and 50 times more potent than heroin and accounted for 72% of all overdose deaths last year in the state.”

In fact, according to the website www.virginiamercury.com, Pulaski County has a higher death count from opioid overdoses per capita than any of the county’s neighbors. Pulaski County has, however, shown a decrease in drug overdose deaths in the first half of 2021. Two neighboring counties, Giles and Bland, along with the city of Radford, have also shown decreases in drug overdose deaths in the first half of 2021.

Other surrounding counties, including Montgomery (60%), Wythe (500%), Floyd (100%) and Carroll (150%), have shown increases in the number of drug overdose deaths in the first half of 2021.

“This was a public health crisis that was worse than the pandemic, and it gets a lot less attention. In Dublin, we want to be a solution to families, friends and neighbors who are struggling with addiction and give them a place to turn by offering immediate access to care that is both affordable and close to home,” Priest said.

Spero Health’s network extends to Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia, with more than 65 clinics that have helped more than 25,000 patients. This organization accepts Virginia Medicaid, as well as most other commercial insurance plans. There will be immediate appointments available, along with walk-in appointments.

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2021.

