Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery honors fallen veterans with wreath-laying

By PATRICK FORD

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) worked with Dublin’s Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, among others, to honor the veterans who are buried there. 1,550 wreaths were laid out for the veterans Dec. 18.

While wreath-laying dates back to ancient Greece, the American custom of doing so for our fallen veterans dates back to a 12-year-old boy whose visit to Arlington National Cemetery made such a lasting impression, he began a nationwide tradition. As the owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington Maine, Morrill Worcester took his surplus of wreaths and sent them to the cemetery to be laid on the headstones as an honorable gesture.

Those who laid out the wreaths were family members, friends, and even strangers who just wanted to honor the fallen. The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers are charged with purchasing the wreaths and do so thanks to donations they receive.

This year’s keynote speaker was VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell, who was accompanied by patriotic music and bagpipes. Maxwell is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a 28-year Navy veteran. After leaving the Navy in 2019, Maxwell joined VDVS as Commissioner. Maxwell was joined by Master of Ceremonies COL John Phillips USAR (RET).

Also present was the 29th Division Virginia Army National Band, who played the anthem for each of the branches, as well as the national anthem. They were followed by Andrew Meeks, who played the bagpipes. Christiansburg High School Corps of Cadets led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s department rifle team performed a 21-gun salute.

December 22, 2021.

