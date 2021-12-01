Soldiers get escort for year deployment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Citizens and first responders from throughout the New River Valley joined forces early Saturday to provide a proper send-off to the 29th Infantry Division of Virginia National Guard, as the division began a year-long deployment to Africa.

Officers with Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and other NRV law enforcement agencies joined forces with Pulaski County Public Safety, county fire departments and other organizations to escort two buses of National Guard soldiers from the Virginia National Guard facility on Draper Mountain.

According to an article from Virginia National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, more than 1,000 citizen soldiers from Virginia and Kentucky make up the 29th Infantry Division. In addition to Pulaski’s Delta Company, units from Bedford, Charlottesville, Lexington, Suffolk and one unit from Somerset, Ky. deployed Saturday.

After reporting to Fort Bliss, Texas, for mobilization training, the soldiers will mobilize as Task Force Red Dragon under the command of Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They will provide security for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

The deployment is the largest single-unit mobilization since World War II, according to the National Guard article.

A special ceremony also was held Saturday at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford County to mark the deployment. The memorial was chosen for the ceremony because of the 116th Infantry Regiment’s involvement in the assault on Omaha Beach in 1944. The memorial honors those who fought and were lost in that battle.

This is the fourth active duty mobilization for the battalion since the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on America.

